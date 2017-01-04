Connect Transit bus catches fire at CIRA

By Patrick Baron

A Connect Transit bus caught fire at the Central Illinois Regional Airport this evening.

The bus had taken its scheduled route to the airport before the driver and passengers left the bus. Deputy Director of Marketing for CIRA Fran Strebing said airport employees then heard a loud boom and saw the bus engulfed in flames, and called 911.

No injuries were reported. The cause of fire is unknown, but Strebing said it my have been caused by a mechanical problem within the bus.

