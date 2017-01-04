Bloomington Police investigating incident at west-side store

By Eric Stock

BLOOMINGTON – Emergency crews were called to the Walmart on Bloomington’s west side for what police say is a death investigation.

Police officials said the scene was contained and there was no threat to public safety. Officials said it is an isolated incident and an investigating is ongoing.

Police set up crime scene tape around a pickup truck that was in the store parking lot while several police cars and fire and ambulance vehicles surrounded the pickup.

