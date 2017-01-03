WJBC Athletes of the Week: Jan. 3, 2017

WJBC Radio, in conjunction with Meatheads of Bloomington-Normal, Clay Dooley Tire and Auto and Roberts Trophies, is proud to present the WJBC Athletes of the Week.

Winners for the week of Jan. 3, 2017:

Abby Feit – Normal Community Girls Basketball

Abby scored a game-high 23 points to lead the Ironmen to a 69-36 win over Chatham Glenwood in the consolation semifinal at the State Farm Holiday Classic.

Colton Stogner – U-High Swimming

Colton was named individual champion at the Waubonsie Valley Pentathlon after coming in first in three events; 50-yard freestyle (21.62 seconds), 100 freestyle (51.60) and 100 breaststroke (59.50).

Nominate WJBC Athlete of the Week Student/Athlete Name * First Last

Name * First Last

Email *

Student/Athlete's School *

Gender * Male Female

Student/Athlete's Sport *

Sport's Coach's Name * First Last

Briefly describe why the athlete should be named our athlete of the week? *

Click here to see recent WJBC Athletes of the Week.