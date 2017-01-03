Taxes lowered on personal hygiene items

By RFD Radio

WFMB – Taxes paid on a few items typically bought at the drug store are coming down.

Last year, state lawmakers approved a measure to remove the general sales tax on items such as adult incontinence products and tampons. State Senator Melinda Bush said those items have to be used by either half the population or people who need them for medical reasons and they shouldn’t be taxed like other everyday items.

“Let’s face it, women already make less money, we shouldn’t be having to pay taxes like this on something that’s a personal necessity,” Bush said.

Illinois became the third state to reduce the tax on those needed items.