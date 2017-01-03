Normal Town Council approves contract with Rowe Construction

By Patrick Baron

NORMAL – The Normal Town Council approved several items at its meeting last night, including the contract with Rowe Construction to repair the Division Street underpass.

The town is looking to repair the underpass so it will be less of a thorn in the side of the residents who live near it. City Manager Mark Peterson explained by the end of the project, it will be an improvement for that area.

“We’ll be correcting some long-standing drainage problems that have caused some of the road deterioration, as well as we’ll bring the road surface up to a new standard and the sidewalk,” said Peterson. “It’ll be a nice improvement for that neighborhood, no doubt.”

Regarding Rowe Construction, Peterson said the town has a long history with the company. Peterson expressed confidence that Rowe Construction is the company to get the job done right.

“Getting one bidder on a project like this is not unusual, now fortunately Rowe is a very good contractor. We have a long relationship with the company, they’re very reputable,” said Peterson. “They’ll do a good job on this project.”

Peterson said the project will likely be started in late April or early May and will be completed by June.

Other agenda items that were approved at the meeting were a resolution to purchase various pieces of golf course maintenance equipment, the purchase and installation of office furnishings in the Children’s Discovery Museum, and the purchase of outdoor furnishings for the South Boarding Platform Project.

