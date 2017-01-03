No payments to exonerated prisoners

By RFD Radio/WFMB

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois budget situation is causing more problems for individuals that already have had major issues with the state.

Fourteen men who have been exonerated of crimes they were said to have committed are waiting on $2.5 million in compensation. The payments were not included in a stop gap spending plan that was approved this summer. Individuals are waiting on between $5,000 and more than $200,000.

Now those payments are even more in doubt when the stop gap spending plan expires at the end of the year.