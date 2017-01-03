Morstatter ready to take helm of Boys and Girls Club

By Nick McClintock

BLOOMINGTON- There is a new head of a group that helps the youth of the Twin Cities. 39 year old Tony Morstatter has taken over as CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Bloomington-Normal.

Morstatter hopes that he can continue to grow the club. “Really I think the most important thing is engaging the families,” Morstatter said. “Helping find leadership,and help our team grow the club.”

Morstatter has been with the Boys and Girls Club for three years, serving on both the Board of Directors and the Programs Committee. “We have put together as a board a good foundation.” Morstatter says, “I believe that I’m coming in at a good time.”

Grant Anderson was the previous CEO of the club. Anderson left over the summer to head up a larger Boys and Girls Club ion California. The interim CEO was Dale Strassheim, who was CEO of The Baby Fold. Morstatter hopes that the community will help the Boys and Girls Club just as much as the Club helps the community as a whole. “You know you hear about the Boys and Girls Club, but you don’t know really where it is, I think that’s going to be a big part (of growing).” Morstatter says, “We lean heavily on the community.”

