Man killed in Woodford County blaze identified

By Nick McClintock

KAPPA- The man killed in a fire Saturday morning in a building next to Kappa Kabanna has been identified.

62 year old Richard Hansen, of Bloomington died in the fire due to smoke and soot inhalation. He died on scene according to Woodford County Coroner Tim Ruestman. According to a release, Hansen had been a patron of the Gentlemen’s club the night of the fire.

The cause of the fire and death remain under investigation, though no foul play is suspected.

