Judge allows Zimmerman statements to police in his murder trial

By Eric Stock

BLOOMINGTON – Kirk Zimmerman was not coerced into talking to police about the death of his ex-wife, according to a McLean County judge who rejected a defense request that some of the Bloomington man’s statements be ruled inadmissible at trial.

Zimmernan, 58, is charged with murder for the shooting death of Pamela Zimmerman in November 2014.

Zimmerman was questioned by police for five hours at the Bloomington Police station two days after Pamela Zimmerman was found dead in her Bloomington office.

Defense attorney John Rogers argued officers ‘bum rushed’ him and fingered him as the primary suspect from the beginning.

“In every case where a gentleman dares to divorce someone that dies, e become the initial – and in this case, the key suspect,” Rodgers told the judge.

Rogers also alleged that Zimmerman was’t property advised of his Miranda rights. Prosecutors argued Zimmerman was ‘well aware” of rights and was allowed to leave at any time during questioning.

McLean County Judge Scott Drazewski ruled Zimmerman was an “intelligent, high-functioning adult,” who had a degree from the University of Iowa and had worked for 29 years as a systems analyst at State Farm.

Rodgers claimed police were deceptive in temporarily withholding the whereabouts of his three children when he had indicated that he wanted to see him as police were questioning him. Drazewski allowed the prosecution to use testimony from his daughter that he didn’t seem for several days after he was questioned by police.

Several other motions will be considered during hearings scheduled for March 2 and 10. No trial date has been set.

ZImmerman remains under home confinement expect for legal and medical appointments.

Eric Stock can be reached at eric.stock@cumulus.com.