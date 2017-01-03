Help your community this year

By RFD Radio/WFMB

SPRINGFIELD – If you volunteer even for just one hour here and there this year it can have a major impact.

That’s the message from Scott McFarland the head of Serve Illinois. The commission wants families and others to make the effort this year to get out and help in their local communities.

The www.Serve.Illinois.gov website is a connection point for individuals and groups looking to volunteer. McFarland said it’s an easy way to find a place to make a difference close to your home.