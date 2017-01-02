Vendors suffer without state budget

By Greg Bishop/Illinois Radio Network

SPRINGFIELD – Illinois’ state government spending authority has lapsed with six months left in the current fiscal year; and the Secretary of State’s office says it is vendors, not drivers, who will feel the pinch.



The Illinois Secretary of State’s office has been here before with operations continuing without a way to pay for them. Secretary of State Press Secretary Dave Drucker said without spending authority, vendors — including landlords — will have to wait for Springfield to get its act together.

“We’d be, frankly, going back to that situation that we had before we had the temporary budget where we wouldn’t have the ability to pay them because the comptroller wouldn’t have the ability to write the checks,” Drucker said.

Many of the vendors depend on the state’s business, Drucker said. “And in many cases, these are small business people. They’re not giant corporations. They’re checks that people are living on and investing.”

Utility payments will also dry up without a spending plan.

But, don’t worry. Even without a state budget, you’ll still get notified about your expiring license plate.

Drucker said the secretary of state prepaid postage for license plate renewal notices for most of the remaining fiscal year that ends June 30.

“We’re good for the time being, but that can’t go on forever either,” he said. “There will be a point at sometime where we do need a budget to continue with that service.”

A new law waives renewal late fees if renewal notices are suspended.

Drucker said the secretary of state’s office is continuing to pinch pennies where it can.

“There’s no office travel; paper, everything is really being kept to a minimum,” he said. “We’re really trying to be very prudent and conservative in watching the spending.”