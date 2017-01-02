Stylists to undergo domestic violence awareness training

By RFD Radio/WFMB

SPRINGFIELD – Professionals in a new field will now be required to become more aware of how spot suspected domestic violence.

Starting on Jan. 1, licensed beauty professionals have to take a course on the signs of domestic violence. The course will also be given to existing licensed professionals as part of a continuing education classes.

“A new law requires a one-hour, one time continuing education course on domestic violence for professionals under the Cosmetology Act,” Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation spokesman Terry Horstman said.

The law applies to stylists, barbers, cosmetologists, estheticians, hair braiders and nail technicians.

The law will not require stylists and others to report anything they see to Police.