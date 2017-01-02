Obituaries: Fred

Ellen “Kay” Fred, 69, of Pontiac, IL passed away at 7:22 am on Sunday, January 1, 2017 at her home in Pontiac.

A visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 pm on Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at Calvert & Martin Funeral Home in Pontiac. According to the family’s wishes, cremation rites will follow visitation. Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

Kay was born September 4, 1947 in Pontiac, IL a daughter of Burdette Orlo and Ellen Jo (Wolter) Skipton. She married Eugene Earl Fred on September 9, 1981 in Pontiac, IL. He passed away on May 31, 2008.

She is survived by her children: Jeff Lewis (Cris Cool), Shelley Lewis-Barton, Angela (Michael) Huffman, and Daniel Fred all of Pontiac, Illinois; nine grandchildren: Alisha Lewis (Josh Bryant), Alexis Lewis, Brandon and Brock Barton, Jesse, Nathan, and Alison Huffman, Devin and Calvin Fred; and two great grandchildren: Khloe and Kylee. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

Kay was raised and educated in the Odell area. She worked for Coils Inc. in Dwight for 17 years and then she worked at Mosaic until she retired in 2013. Kay especially enjoyed her time spent there helping others.

She loved spending time with her grandchildren and family. Kay was an avid TV watcher and wordsearch player.

Kay was a loving mom, grandma, great grandma and friend who will be greatly missed.

