Man found dead in Kappa house fire

By Eric Stock

KAPPA – The Woodford County Coroner’s office is investigating a death from a house fire New Year’s Eve.

At 6 a.m Saturday, the El Paso Fire Department was dispatched to a vacant house in Kappa near the Kappa Kabanna. Coroner Tim Ruestman said a man was found dead inside the home.

The identity of the victim has not been confirmed. No other information is available.

The Woodford County Coroner, Woodford County Sheriff’s Office and the El Paso Fire Department are investigating along with Illinois State Police and the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s office.

