Illinois’ temporary budget lapses

By Eric Stock

BLOOMINGTON – Illinois’ stop-gap budget has lapsed, leaving some social services and vendors with no money for the new year,

Despite the end of the six-month spending plan, public schools, prisons, services for the poor and the disabled will continue.

State Sen. Bill Brady, R-Bloomington, said he’s not sure when a state budget will get done.

PODCAST: Listen to Scott’s interview with Brady on WJBC.

“I don’t know if we will (pass a budget) or not,” Brady said. “I do believe there will be immense pressure on the Democrats to cooperate,” Brady said.

Democratic lawmakers have called for added revenue. Gov. Bruce Rauner has insisted on a series of reforms.

Brady added he doesn’t see brighter days ahead for state funded universities.

“It’s going to be tough,” Brady said. “The key for higher ed will be perception as much as anything If we can pass a budget that gives them the foundation that they can build on, that will be huge.”

Despite pleas from some that Madigan be ousted as House Speaker, Brady said Democrats will likely reappoint him out of fear of retribution if that attempt fails.

Illinois lawmakers are due to return to Springfield on Jan. 9.

