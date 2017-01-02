Division Street sidewalk, roadway to see improvements under rail bridge

By Adam Studzinski

NORMAL – Normal is planning to resurface the roadway under the railroad bridge on Division Street.

City Manager Mark Peterson explained the project will somewhat coincide with some high speed rail construction on the bridge.

“There’s a sidewalk under there that gets a fair amount of pedestrian traffic that will also be replaced as part of this project” he said.

Peterson said the project should be completed by the summer.

“If you’ve been on that street recently, you know it needs some work,” Peterson said.

The Town Council will vote Tuesday on a $190,557 contract for the work with Rowe Construction.

Adam Studzinski can be reached at adam.studzinski@cumulus.com.