Special Olympics basketball provides lifetime thrills for players

By Bryan Bloodworth

BLOOMINGTON – Julie Smith of Bloomington’s SOAR basketball team said the Special Olympics division of the State Farm Holiday Basketball Classic, which concluded Friday at the Shirk Center, serves several purposes for the athletes.

“It’s a great opportunity for them to show off their skills,” said Smith. “It’s a great opportunity for us to show that a disability is not a limitation. They have abilities and they enjoy the sport as much as anybody else who is playing.”

Smith also said there are some moving experiences for not just the players, but the fans as well.

“Inevitablly there is some little guy on a team somewhere who has never ever come close to making a 3-pointer in his life, who shoots one and the whole crowd goes crazy,” she added. “It’s an amazing feeling to watch it. I can’t imagine having that happen.”

The popularity of the event, which just completed its 11th year, is growing in popularity, according to Smith, because more and more teams are participating.

“We try to replicate the experience that the Holiday Classic folks are receiving and people appreciate that and they want to have that experience,” she said. “A lot of the teams practice on smaller courts and this is their first opportunity to really get to do a lot on a big court. Our districts (tournaments) are held here, so it’s nice to have that chance to really experience that before it counts for something as far as state or beyond.”

