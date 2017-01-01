New road laws taking effect in 2017

By Patrick Baron

BLOOMINGTON – With the dawn of a new year comes the dawn of new laws enforced by the state, including laws for drivers.

One such law being enforced in the new year is the “Move Over” law, which Safety Education Officer Ross Green explained is meant to increase safety for all drivers on the road.

“Whenever we have our emergency lights activated and you see us on the side of the road, whether it be for a traffic stop or a crash scene, it’s the duty of a driver to move over,” said Green.

Green said while it may seem like common sense, many drivers don’t move over for emergency lights, which causes an increased chance of further accidents and damage. In addition, Green described how there are now different consequences for drivers who speed over the limit.

“For somebody speeding 26 miles per hour or more but less than 35 over will now be a Class B misdemeanor,” said Green. “35 miles per hour over that speed limit, whether it be a 45 or a school zone at 25, that is a Class A misdemeanor.”

Green further explained Class A misdemeanors are treated as jailable offenses. Green also said drivers who are caught driving without insurance twice within 12 months will have their vechiles impounded.

The full list of new Public Acts are available on the Illinois General Assembly website.

