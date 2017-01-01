Lee’s 1,000 point pushes the Birds past the Ramblers

CHICAGO – Paris Lee scored seven points to become the 42nd member of the Illinois State men’s basketball program’s 1,000-point club, as the Redbirds rolled past Loyola Chicago, 81-59, Sunday afternoon, on New Year’s Day, at Gentile Arena

ISU (10-4) improved to 2-0 in the Missouri Valley Conference for the 13th time in 36 MVC seasons, while Loyola (10-5) fell to 0-2 in league play. The Redbirds limited the Ramblers – a team that entered the game ranked fourth in the nation with a 51.5 percent shooting percentage – to 24-for-58 (41.4 percent) from the field, which was their second-lowest shooting effort of the season. Illinois State shot a season-high 28-for-49 (57.1 percent) from the field and outrebounded Loyola, 34-25.

Deontae Hawkins led three Redbirds in double-figure scoring with 16 points plus five rebounds. MiKyle McIntosh contributed 14 points with a team-high nine rebounds, and Keyshawn Evans scored 10 points. Clayton Custer topped Loyola’s scoring effort with 17 points.

After Ben Richardson hit a 3-pointer to start the game, Illinois State scored the next five points to take a two-point lead. The Ramblers answered with their own 5-0 run to gain an 8-5 advantage. Lee stopped the run by netting a 3-pointer from the top of the key at the 13:18 mark to record his 1,000th-career point. His trifecta sparked an 8-2 run, and the Redbirds built a 13-10 lead with 13:37 remaining.

Loyola then outscored the Redbirds, 12-4, over the next 2:47 to gain a 22-17 advantage. However, ISU ended the half by outscoring Loyola, 20-4, over the final seven and-a-half minutes, including six points by McIntosh and five by Evans. McIntosh led Illinois State with 12 first-half points plus seven rebounds. The Redbirds shot 14-for-26 (53.8 percent) in the first half and limited Loyola to 11-for-28 (39.3 percent) from the field.

Following a Milton Doyle jumper to start the second half, Hawkins converted a three-point play, and – defensively – the Redbirds forced a shot clock violation followed by a steal, as ISU went on a 15-3 run over the next 4:36 to build a 21-point lead, 54-33, on a Phil Fayne layup at the 14:49 mark.

Illinois State controlled the remained of the game and led by as many as 28 points with 8:10 left to play. With two minutes remaining, walk-on and Chicago native Javaka Thompson netted a career-high five points with an acrobatic layup followed by a 3-pointer.

Aiming to remain undefeated at home and in the Missouri Valley Conference this season, ISU returns to Doug Collins Court at Redbird Arena to continue Missouri Valley Conference play Wednesday, Jan. 4 versus Missouri State at 8 p.m.