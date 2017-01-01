ISU Women’s hoops soar to the top against Bradley

By: WJBC Staff

NORMAL, Ill. – The Illinois State women’s basketball started off 2017 on a high note, as the Redbirds used a 14-3 run in the second half to turn a four-point deficit into a seven-point lead, before pulling away for a 71-63 victory over Bradley on Doug Collins Court at Redbird Arena in the Missouri Valley Conference opener for both schools Sunday.

Four players scored in double figures for Illinois State (4-8, 1-0 MVC), who snapped a season-high five-game losing streak. Sophomore Millie Stevens came off the bench to lead the way with 15 points, including nine in the fourth quarter, and also grabbed a season-high eight rebounds and knocked down 7-of-11 from the free throw line. Junior Hannah Green added 14 points and produced team highs of nine rebounds, three blocks and three steals, while senior Taylor Stewart netted six of her 12 points in the final period (all from the charity stripe) to go along with two steals. Sophomore Katrina Beck chipped in 11 points, with eight coming in the first 10 minutes. She also knocked down 3-of-4 from three-point range.

Senior Brechelle Beachum handed out a team-high three assists and contributed eight points and five boards, while sophomore Viria Livingston came off the bench to tally seven points and six caroms.

The contest featured six ties and 15 lead changes throughout the 40 minutes. Beck scored the first six points on a pair of triples, with the second one giving the Redbirds a 7-6 lead. After a layup from Beachum increased the advantage to 11-5, the Braves (4-8, 0-1 MVC) fought back to tie the game, 15-15, with 2:29 left in the opening stanza, before holding a 20-17 lead at the end of the quarter.

Bradley capped an 8-0 flurry with a triple to start the second quarter, but Illinois State answered right back with seven in a row, as another layup from Beachum moved the Redbirds back in front, 24-23, and forced the Braves to call a 30-second timeout.

The Braves tallied the next five points out of the timeout, but Stewart’s second three of the stanza and a Stevens’ layup jumped the Redbirds back in front, 29-28, with 2:41 left before halftime. The two sides then went into the break tied at 31-31.

Bradley struck first in the third quarter with their sixth trey ball of the game, before Green went on a personal 6-0 spurt to advance Illinois State into the lead once again, 37-34.

Freshman Megan Talbot made 1-of-2 free throws at the 4:24 mark, which inched the advantage to 40-36, but the Braves responded by scoring nine of the next 11 points to retake the lead, 45-42.

After Beck swished her third triple of the game to end the run and knot the score at 45-45, Bradley answered right back with four straight to lead 49-45 with 50 seconds left in the third.

Livingston converted an old-fashion three-point play at the end of the period, which put the Redbirds only down 49-48 at the end of the quarter. The three-point play also started the 14-3 run.

Green made a jumper to start the final 10 minutes, and the Braves quickly grabbed the advantage back at 51-50 with 8:27 remaining, but it would be the visitors’ last lead of the contest. On Illinois State’s next possession, Stevens produced a three-point play of her own that gave the Redbirds the lead for good, and Green capped the run with another jumper, which stretched the advantage to 59-52 with 4:19 remaining in the game.

Bradley slowly fought back and cut the Illinois State lead to two on two occasions, with the last time coming at the 2:07 mark and the score in favor of the Redbirds, 62-60. The Braves had a chance to tie or take the lead but missed a three-pointer with 1:44 to go.

Livingston came up empty a three-point attempt of her own on the Redbirds’ next possession, but Stevens corralled a huge offensive rebound and was fouled with 1:07 left. She made both free throws, which started a stretch of 9-of-10 from the free throw line over the final 67 seconds and allowed Illinois State to pull away for the 71-63 victory.

The Redbirds outscored Bradley, 23-14, in the fourth quarter, and the home team made 17-of-21 free throws (81 percent) over the final 10 minutes.

Illinois State shot 36.4 percent (20-of-55) from the field, including 5-of-14 from downtown. But the contest was won at the free throw line, as the Redbirds made 26-of-36 to outscore the Braves by 14 at the charity stripe.

The defense limited Bradley to 35.6 percent (21-of-59) shooting and 9-of-24 from behind the arc, but the Braves made only 4-of-16 from long range in the second half. They also made only 12-of-19 free throws.

Illinois State also won the battle on the glass, 44-37, including a 17-12 advantage in offensive rebounds, which led to an 18-12 lead in second-chance points. The Redbirds also turned the ball over only 14 times while forcing 15 miscues that produced a 15-8 advantage in points off turnovers.

Leti Lerma manufactured a double-double for Bradley with game highs of 16 points and 12 rebounds, while Alona Johnson added 14 points and a game-high five assists. Anneke Schlueter chipped in 11 points and three assists for the Braves.

Illinois State returns to action this Friday, Jan. 6, when they travel to Chicago to take on Loyola Chicago in conference play, with tipoff slated for 7 p.m. inside Gentile Arena.