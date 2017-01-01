Illinois AirBnB hosts make over $73M in 2016

By Illinois Radio Network

SPRINGFIELD – Homesharing company AirBnB said that their Illinois hosts pulled in $73 million in supplemental income as of December in the year 2016, hosting more than 430,000 bookings.

“It’s been convenient to have some supplemental income,” Chicago-based AirBnB host Isaiah Allen said. “It’s easy money. Provide a clean room for a guest, which most are in town for a concert. They literally drop off their bags, and I don’t see them until the morning.”

Downstate, Champaign-Urbana’s hosts made $459,000, tourist destination Galena made $274,000, and Peoria hosts made $121,000. Homesharing advocate Valerie Landis said homesharing could be a lifeline for economically downtrodden areas of Illinois.

“Instead of having an asset that costs them money, you’re essentially using your property as a source of income,” Landis said. “Something that you own and have invested time and money into is allowing you to make money.”

Allen said the City of Chicago was woefully unprepared to interact with him when he applied for a permit that he was under the impression he needed.

“They knew about AirBnB, but they didn’t have all the information,” Allen said.

Landis, who also operates the homesharing advocacy site www.keepchicagolivable.com, said her supplemental income from homesharing essentially offsets the property taxes she has to pay.

“It offsets some of those expenses that continue to rise due to government not managing their money correctly,” Landis said.

Opponents of homesharing say that it’s taking business that would otherwise go to local hotels, but AirBnB says nearly all of their listings in Chicago are outside of the downtown hotel district. They say their homesharing guests serve as “a valuable economic engine for areas of the South Side and West Side that lack hotels.”

AirBnB operates in 191 countries. New Year’s Eve is typically the busiest night of the year for homesharing.