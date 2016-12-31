Bloomington residents bring in new year with hopeful resolutions

By Patrick Baron

BLOOMINGTON – As 2016 ends, residents of Bloomington are looking toward 2017 with hope in their New Year’s resolutions.

Bloomington residents have varying opinions on whether they believe in New Year’s resolutions, but most agree that it serves as a helpful motivator to make a change.

“If you have a goal, it provides a reasonable excuse to move toward it, but it’s not really necessary,” said one resident.

Resolutions were different among Bloomington residents, with some wanting to make positive changes in their lives and others wanting to make a difference in the lives of those around them.

“My Nw Year’s resolution is to lose weight and to be happy and enjoy life,” one resident explained.

“My New Year’s resolution is to get off of the streets, to find my own place, and to get a job,” one man said. “To start all over new. To help people.”

Regardless of their individual resolutions, Bloomington residents are looking toward the new year with a sense of hope that they can change their lives for the better.

