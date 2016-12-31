Another Holiday Classic wraps up

By Bryan Bloodworth

BLOOMINGTON – The wraps have been put on another successful year for the State Farm Holiday Basketball Classic.

Tournament president Dan Highland said this year’s 64-team co-ed event provided fans with some exciting games, which is always the goal.

“We had some excellent games,” he added. “We had the four overtime game in the boys double A quarterfinal. It was a lot of excellent basketball. The fields were as good as they have been in awhile.

“The small school girls, which is 1A and 2A teams, was a little bit weaker. Our large school girls tournament was great. The large school boys tournament was great and we saw a lot of good teams in the small school boys.”

Highland also said the mild winter weather was a bonus.

“Obviously, when you run an event in the winter you never know exactly what you are going to get,” Highland continued. “You hope for the best. It was good weather. Sometimes, you can almost have too good of weather. It can be so nice that people want to go outside and do other things.”

Highland said the fields are set for next year’s tournament and that there will be a couple of new additions, which will be announced at a later date.

