Annual Snowbird Open set for Sunday

By Adam Studzinski

BLOOMINGTON – Local golfers won’t have to wait long to play their first round of 2017.

The 44th annual Highland Park Snowbird Golf Tournament is Sunday starting at 9 a.m.

“The only time we’ve ever cancelled the event – severe ice, where we had ice hanging on the trees and it just wasn’t safe,” said Highland Club Supervisor Paul Werkman. “Last year we had to move the event up to Prairie Vista for the first time. We had that ice storm right after Christmas and we had a lot of trees at Highland down and it just wasn’t safe to get around the golf course.”

Werkman explained golfers will play either the front or back nine and all players must be off the course by noon. The entry fee is $2 and no tee time is necessary.

