Uptown Normal rail crossing work continues

By Adam Studzinski

NORMAL – One rail crossing remains closed off in Uptown Normal due to the ongoing high speed rail construction by the state.

City Manager Mark Peterson said the town hopes that crossing, which is at College Avenue, will be opened in the next month. He added the crossing will have to be closed off again closer to summer as there is more work to be done.

“We want to get it opened back up again as soon as possible so the traffic can flow through there for most of the winter,” said Peterson. “That’s been a real disruptive crossing and it’s taken more time than anticipated because they ran into some unexpected conditions.”

Detours have been set up to help navigate around the College Avenue crossing.

Peterson added he knows this has been a bit of a strain on some businesses near the crossing.

