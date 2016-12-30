Top Stories 2016: Cubs win World Series

By Bryan Bloodworth

BLOOMINGTON – There was no more ‘wait until next year’ for Chicago Cubs’ fans as the team long referred to as the “loveable losers” finally delivered their first World Championship in 108 years as we recap the Top Sports Stories of 2016.

Life-long Cubs’ fan Brian Netherton said only one thing was on his mind after the Cubs recorded the final out to earn an 8-7 win in 10 innings over the Cleveland Indians at Wrigley Field in early November.

“Out of my mind,” he said. “It’s been 108 years. They deserve it. They fought and they fought and they fought. This is time to party.”

Central Illinois native Ben Zobrist of Eureka summed up his feelings after being named the Series MVP.

“I can’t believe we’re finally standing after 108 years, finally able to hoist the trophy,” said Zobrist.

On the local high school scene, it was a year of firsts for the LeRoy’s boys basketball team; the Deer Creek-Mackinaw football team; and the boys golf and boys soccer teams from University High School as all claimed state championships.

All-stater Matt Chastain led his LeRoy teammates to the school’s first state title in basketball with a 38-35 victory over Chicago Leo in the Class 1A championship game to finish with a 28-5 record. Coach Mark Edmundson paid his team the highest compliment after the game.

“These kids the last three years – you know every team works – but the poise and chemistry, and to have a player like Matt, and to have everybody else on board with it….for Matt to handle it, they are wise beyond their years. They’ve earned it and they’ve deserved it.”

Meanwhile, Dee-Mack’s football team scored a state record 91-70 win over Chicago Hope in a second-round game en route to the school’s first state football title in Class 1A. The Chiefs defeated Maroa-Forsyth, 35-7, in the finals in Champaign and finished with a 13-1 record.

“It’s as good as everybody says it is,” said Chiefs’ coach Jobe Linbloom. “It’s surreal. It’s almost like you’re in a dream or a movie.”

U High’s boys golf team, led by junior Dallas Koth’s second-place finish, won the Class 2A championship at Bloomington’s Prairie Vista Course with a six-stroke margin over Aurora Marmion, 324-330. It was the Pioneers’ 10th state title in boys’ golf.

Koth shot a two-day total 148 while Central Catholic sophomore Parker Wisdom finished fourth in the individual competition with a 149.

Not to be outdone, the U High boys’ soccer team won the school’s first state title in that sport with a 3-1 victory over Westchester St. Joseph in Class 1A. Bloomington Cornerstone Christian made its first appearance in the state finals a successful one by finishing fourth.

Also, the Normal West softball team completed a 29-10 season by finishing second in the Class 4A state championship game to Oak Park-River Forest, 4-2, in 10 innings, while Central Catholic placed fourth in the Class 3A state volleyball finals.

On the collegiate scene, Illinois Wesleyan’s softball team placed seventh in the Division III national tournament and Illinois State’s football team made the FCS playoff field for a school record third straight year, losing its first-round game at Central Arkansas.

