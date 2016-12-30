Titans cruise to third place in ‘Tournament of Heroes’

By Nick McClintock

NEW YORK- Illinois Wesleyan’s Titans were able to take the lessons they learned after losing a 13-point lead Thursday, to take home third place Friday in the “Tournament of Heroes” in Staten Island.

IWU took down Bridgewater College 79-60 in a wire-to-wire victory for their ninth win of the year.

The game started very slow for both offenses, as nearly four minutes into the game, the Titans lead 4-2. Wesleyan’s defense continuously flustered the Bridgewater Eagles, as they couldn’t find the hoop with any consistency in the first half.

After a scoreless stretch, the Titans went on an offensive tear, going on a 12-0 run midway through the half. The Eagles would go on to get a few baskets toward the end of the first half to make the score a little closer, but IWU would head to the locker room up 42-24.

The second half saw much of the same for both squads, as IWU would balloon their lead to as many as 20 points over the first ten minutes of the half. Another huge 18-0 run allowed the Titans to cruise their way the final 7:30 for the victory.

Nick Coleman lead the game in scoring for the Titans with 13. IWU now heads back to CCIW action, with a game Wednesday at home vs Milikin.

