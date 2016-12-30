New year brings new retirement options for canine officers

By Illinois Radio Network

SPRINGFIELD – Canines have the reputation of being man’s best friend, but to a police officer, a canine can be a partner as well.

However, State Representative Tom Cullerton (D-Villa Park) explained canine officers are viewed as “equipment” on budgets, meaning when they retire, they’re considered property like old hats and old equipment.

“Imagine if all of a sudden that dog retires, and you have to go home and tell the kids ‘oh by the way, our family member is still alive, they just sold her off. We just sold a family member’,” said Cullerton.

New laws that take effect on January 1 will offer retired canine officers a more fulfilling retirement. Cullerton explained the canines can be raised as a member of its partner’s family.

“The officer we were with the other day had an 11 year old and a seven year old, the dog is three and a half or four, so the dog has been growing up with these kids,” said Cullerton.

The new laws will also allow police officers to be the first option of adopting the canine when retirement day comes. If the officer chooses not to adopt, the dogs will be placed into no kill shelters.