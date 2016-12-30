ISBE remains confident schools will receive payments

By Illinois Radio Network

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois State Board of Education says schools should expect to see payments come through for buses and special education – eventually.

Local schools in Illinois claim they’re being told not to expect their last two mandated categorical payments, which covers transportation and special education expenses. ISBE Communication Director Jackie Matthews said, at the end of the day, the state comptroller’s office decides when payments go through.

“We’ve done our part of the process,” said Matthews. “Right now, a lot of people are waiting for the money that’s due for them. Unfortunately, the state board is only in charge of one part of the process.”

Matthews explained the state board sent requests to the state comptroller, but the comptroller’s office is still working on the state’s $11 billion in unpaid bills.

“The actual money being available for the state board to pay school districts and for districts to then pay their vendors…that depends on general revenue money available,” said Matthews.

It currently takes the state comptroller’s office anywhere from six to eight months to process a payment.