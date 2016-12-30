Boys & Girls Club names new CEO

By Adam Studzinski

BLOOMINGTON – The Boys & Girls Club of Bloomington-Normal has named its new CEO.

Tony Morstatter has been named by the group’s Board of Directors to succeed Grant Anderson, who resigned from the position in August 2016.

Board President Selleigh Birlingmair said Morstatter has been involved with the Boys & Girls Club for more than three years. She added Morstatter, who has a background in art therapy, is a “wonderful fit.”

“18 months to two years ago we took a real hard look at what we needed to accomplish to make us more effective for the community and for the kids that we serve and we did a strategic plan,” said Birlingmair. “Tony embraced that plan like no other committee chair that we’ve had.”

Morstatter has been a Financial Advisor with Wells Fargo for the past three years and has a combined nine years of experience in the sales industry.

Dale Strassheim has been serving as interim CEO since Anderson’s resignation. Morstatter’s appointment will become effective Jan. 9.

Adam Studzinski can be reached at adam.studzinski@cumulus.com.