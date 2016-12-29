Worthman in Arizona Bowl

By Bryan Bloodworth

BLOOMINGTON – Former Normal West and University High School standout Arion Worthman leads the Air Force Academy against South Alabama in the Arizona Bowl on Friday.

The redshirt freshman has led the Falcons to five straight wins and a 9-3 record since taking over the No. 1 duties after starter Nate Romine went down with an ankle injury midway through the eighth game.

“You hate to have an injury to someone give you your chance,” said Worthman. “I always thought I would get a chance to play, but I didn’t think it would be because of injury.”

Worthman has responded by passing for 339 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 603 yards and 6 touchdowns in the Falcons triple-option attack.

