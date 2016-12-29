WJBC Forum: New Year’s wishes

By Mike Matejka

Since 2017 is almost upon us, here’s a wish list for the coming year.

Number one – some civil politics. As we go into our local races and the April election, I hope all of our candidates are respectful toward each other, and we the citizens respect the candidates. It’s no easy decision to put your name on the ballot, so let’s agree and disagree civilly.

Number two – Hopefully some of that political civility can carry over to Springfield. It’s obvious Governor Rauner has started his re-election campaign, with the $50 million he just popped into his re-election account. Various Democrats are looking to challenge Rauner in 2018. In the meantime, our state has no budget, our schools, the elderly and the disabled are all left hanging. Would it be too much to finish a budget in 2017 before the 2018 campaigns begin?

Number three – President-elect Trump has thrown a lot of political fireballs in the last year. At the basic, we must remember that our government is for, by and of the people. That means all of us, Jew and Gentile alike, Muslim, Hindu or none of the above; immigrant and native born, and all of us, in our various hues, colors, complexions and beliefs. We have to remind ourselves to marvel at these United States. Is there anywhere else in the world where so many people from such different backgrounds occupy such a large and diverse landmass? Simple answers make great political sound-bites, but actually governing this unwieldy mass takes not only firmness, but also finesse and no small amount of humility. Let’s hope that spirit can nudge its way into a cracked door in D.C.

Number four – this is a local wish. Let’s visit downtown Bloomington. Take a minute and look up at the older buildings and their architecture. Visit the local businesses trying to start up and survive there. If you’ve never been to the Museum of History and seen it’s awarding winning exhibits, it’s time to go. We have a real gem that needs polishing and care. Hopefully our candidates for Bloomington city council and mayor will see that potential and bring it to fruition, a district that could be a real economic foundation.

Every year we say good riddance and kick the old year out, turning with hope toward the new. No telling what 2017 will bring, but if we do make a New Year’s resolution to be more caring and thoughtful toward each other, 2017 might amaze us. Happy New Year!

Mike Matejka is the Governmental Affairs director for the Great Plains Laborers District Council, covering 11,000 union Laborers in northern Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota. He lives in Normal. He served on the Bloomington City Council for 18 years, is a past president of the McLean County Historical Society and Vice-President of the Illinois Labor History Society.

