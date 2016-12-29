U.S. Rep. Davis believes state lawmakers can find common ground

By RFD News Network

BLOOMINGTON – There isn’t much they can do about it, at least officially, but the members of the Illinois Congressional Delegation continue to track developments at the state level.

U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Taylorville) said some people are pointing their fingers in the wrong direction with the political blame game.

“They (Democrats) own the problems. They’ve got to come to the table and step up and want to make some changes,” he said.

Davis added Gov. Bruce Rauner has shown he’s willing to negotiate.

“He wants those changes,” said Davis. “I still am an optimist.”

Davis believed in the end the House Speaker, Senate President and governor will be able to find common ground.