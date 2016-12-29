Titans fall in Tournament of Heroes on last-second shot

By Eric Stock

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Jack Daly hit a free-throw line jumper with 1.6 seconds to lead Middlebury College to a 77-75 upset of No. 18 Illinois Wesleyan in the first round of the Tournament of Heroes at the Sports and Recreation Center at Staten Island.

Illinois Wesleyan rallied with a 6-0 run in the final seconds capped by a Jaylen Beasley layup before Daly’s game winner.

PODCAST: Listen to IWU coach Ron Rose’s postgame interview on WJBC.

Trevor Seibring led IWU in scoring with 17 points, but fouled out of the game after receiving a technical foul late in the second half.

Wesleyan jumped out to a 37-25 lead in the second half before the Panthers (8-1) outscored IWU 17-6 in the final 5:18 of the half to draw within 43-42 at the break.Middlebury followed that up with a 12-3 run to start the second half.

Brady Rose added 16 points for the Titans who committed 21 turnovers in falling to 8-3 (1-2 in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin).

The Titans will play for third place against either the College of Staten Island or Bridgewater, (Va.). at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

