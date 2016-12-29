Mike O’Grady makes grub for New Year’s Eve

Scott Laughlin is on a holiday break from the morning show this week and I was lucky enough to enjoy some studio time with Mike O’Grady from the Economic Development Council. He came early, stayed late and brought recipes!

At the end of the morning show I promised to share the step-by-step instructions for all the tasty treats. You will find detailed instructions below with a photo of each.

No matter where you celebrate…we wish you a very Happy New Year!

~Patti

Bourbon Caramel Popcorn

Photo by the Brewerandthebaker.com

Ingredients

6 cups popped popcorn (the yield from 1/3 rounded cup of kernels)

Cooking spray or parchment paper

6 Tbsp butter

1/3 cup dark brown sugar**

3 Tbsp light corn syrup

Heaping 1/4 tsp salt, plus more for sprinkling**

Scrapings from 1 vanilla bean (can substitute 1 tsp vanilla extract or paste)

4 Tbsp bourbon (or other whiskey) for your recipe (plus Mike says an extra shot for you!)

Instructions

Preheat oven to 300. Spray a large baking sheet with cooking spray or line it with parchment. Have a rubber spatula handy. Pop the popcorn and transfer it to a large bowl. Heat the butter, sugar, molasses, corn syrup, and salt in a medium sauce pan over medium-high heat, stirring frequently. Once the mixture comes to a boil, cook another 5 minutes. Remove from heat and add the whiskey (watch up for splatters) and vanilla. Stir and immediately pour over the popcorn. Use a rubber spatula to stir until the popcorn is nicely coated and then transfer to the baking sheet, spreading out to an even layer. Taste a couple of kernels – not “salted caramel” enough? Sprinkle with more salt. Bake for 35 minutes, stirring once halfway through. Let cool ~15 minutes before eating.

Bacon Mac n Cheese Egg Rolls

Photo by missinthekitchen.com

Heat oil in a deep fryer or Dutch Oven to 350 degrees F. Mix macaroni and cheese and bacon together. … Cover with a damp paper towel until ready to fry. Repeat with remaining ingredients. Fry egg rolls, a few at a time until well browned, about 4 minutes. … Cut egg rolls in half and serve with barbecue sauce. Mini Corn Dogs Photo by justataste.com Yield: 6 servings Prep Time: 15 minutes Cook Time: 10 minutes Total Time: 25 minutes Ingredients:

1 cup vegetable oil

1 (12-ounce) package Hebrew National® Beef Franks, halved

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup yellow cornmeal

2 tablespoons sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1/2 cup milk

1 large egg