Mike O’Grady makes grub for New Year’s Eve

Scott Laughlin is on a holiday break from the morning show this week and I was lucky enough to enjoy some studio time with Mike O’Grady from the Economic Development Council. He came early, stayed late and brought recipes!
At the end of the morning show I promised to share the step-by-step instructions for all the tasty treats. You will find detailed instructions below with a photo of each.
No matter where you celebrate…we wish you a very Happy New Year!
~Patti
Bourbon Caramel Popcorn
Photo by the Brewerandthebaker.com
Ingredients
- 6 cups popped popcorn (the yield from 1/3 rounded cup of kernels)
- Cooking spray or parchment paper
- 6 Tbsp butter
- 1/3 cup dark brown sugar**
- 3 Tbsp light corn syrup
- Heaping 1/4 tsp salt, plus more for sprinkling**
- Scrapings from 1 vanilla bean (can substitute 1 tsp vanilla extract or paste)
- 4 Tbsp bourbon (or other whiskey) for your recipe (plus Mike says an extra shot for you!)
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 300.
- Spray a large baking sheet with cooking spray or line it with parchment. Have a rubber spatula handy.
- Pop the popcorn and transfer it to a large bowl.
- Heat the butter, sugar, molasses, corn syrup, and salt in a medium sauce pan over medium-high heat, stirring frequently.
- Once the mixture comes to a boil, cook another 5 minutes.
- Remove from heat and add the whiskey (watch up for splatters) and vanilla.
- Stir and immediately pour over the popcorn.
- Use a rubber spatula to stir until the popcorn is nicely coated and then transfer to the baking sheet, spreading out to an even layer.
- Taste a couple of kernels – not “salted caramel” enough? Sprinkle with more salt.
- Bake for 35 minutes, stirring once halfway through.
- Let cool ~15 minutes before eating.
Bacon Mac n Cheese Egg Rolls
Photo by missinthekitchen.com
- Heat oil in a deep fryer or Dutch Oven to 350 degrees F.
- Mix macaroni and cheese and bacon together. …
- Cover with a damp paper towel until ready to fry.
- Repeat with remaining ingredients.
- Fry egg rolls, a few at a time until well browned, about 4 minutes. …
- Cut egg rolls in half and serve with barbecue sauce.
Mini Corn Dogs
Photo by justataste.com
Yield: 6 servings
Ingredients:
- 1 cup vegetable oil
- 1 (12-ounce) package Hebrew National® Beef Franks, halved
- 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/2 cup yellow cornmeal
- 2 tablespoons sugar
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
- 1/2 cup milk
- 1 large egg
Directions:
- Heat vegetable oil in a large skillet over medium high heat.
- Thread beef franks onto lollipop sticks; set aside.
- In a large bowl, combine flour, cornmeal, sugar, baking powder, salt and pepper, to taste. In a large glass measuring cup or another bowl, whisk together milk and egg. Pour mixture over dry ingredients and stir using a rubber spatula just until moist.
- Working in batches, dredge beef franks in the batter until completely covered.
- Add corn dogs to the skillet, 4 or 5 at a time, and cook until evenly golden and crispy, about 2-3 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate.
- Serve immediately.