Indoor golf course open in Bloomington

By Adam Studzinski

BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington has a new indoor golf course.

Local NBC Golf Instructor Rick Sellers explained the building at 1712 E. Hamilton Rd. includes hitting bays, a simulator, and a putting area. Sellers said the course can be useful to someone during the winter who’s preparing for a golf trip, but hasn’t played in a month or two.

“We get people in who actually go away for the winter, for the season, and a lot are getting ready right now – a lot of the people who migrate west or south,” he said.

Sellers added winter is a good time for golfers to work on changes to their golf game and have it stick

“Whereas in the summer, a lot of times people, they might take a lesson and then try go out and play,” said Sellers. “Which sometimes can work and sometimes it doesn’t work.”

Sellers said, as a longtime instructor in the area, he felt something like this has been a need for awhile.

Adam Studzinski can be reached at adam.studzinski@cumulus.com.