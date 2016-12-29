Chicago Tribune editorial board calls for ousting of Madigan

By RFD News Network

SPRINGFIELD – As Illinois lawmakers prepare to vote its leaders into their respective positions, a news outlet is calling for House Speaker Michael Madigan to be voted out of office.

The Chicago Tribune’s editorial board is calling for Democrats to give Madigan the boot from the leadership position he has been held for over 30 years. The Tribune board said if Madigan remains in office, Illinois will continue to see “dysfunction” over the next two years.

The board holds Madigan largely responsible for various problems in Illinois including the financial situation, residents leaving the state, the state’s backlog of unpaid bills, and problems regarding pensions and schools.

The Illinois House will vote on January 11 for their leadership positions. Nine Democrats would have to vote for a different leader for Madigan to be voted out of office.