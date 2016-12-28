Peoria coroner says kidnapping victim died of head injury

By Adam Studzinski

NORMAL – Authorities in Peoria and McLean County are working together as they investigate an alleged kidnapping which led to the death of Maunds Bryant, 41, of Normal.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said Bryant died of a head injury caused during the reported kidnapping of him and his stepfather, which began in Normal and ended in Peoria. Normal Police Assistant Chief Eric Klingele explained there’s a lot of evidence to go through.

“We’re coordinating with Peoria Police on evidence from their scene. We are also in contact with our State’s Attorney on any additional charges that may come,” Klingele said.

Danny Smith Jr., 28, of Peoria, has been charged with aggravated kidnapping. He remains in Peoria County Jail pending $300,000 bond.

Adam Studzinski can be reached at adam.studzinski@cumulus.com.

