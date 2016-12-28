Dan Brady discusses budget plan for new year

By Patrick Baron

BLOOMINGTON – With the end of 2016 mere days away, Illinois lawmakers are working to draft a budget plan for 2017.

State Representative Dan Brady (R-Springfield) explained how lawmakers have been meeting throughout the holiday season to create a budget that would satisfy Illinois’ leaders.

“We will continue to do so right after the first of the year and see if there will be something could be proposed to the governor and the speaker that might be enough to say ‘okay, we’re getting a few reforms here, getting a few things for business, let’s go ahead and get remainder of this six month budget done’,” said Brady.

Brady explained he wants the proposal to assist businesses and create reforms for workers compensation. Brady also addressed some of his concerns regarding the state of Illinois, such as residents and businesses leaving. But Brady asserted his optimism that Illinois can recover.

“When we look at some of the good things we have in the way of infrastructure in the state, our transportation mechanisms, our higher education institutions, those are all great selling points for Illinois,” said Brady. “But we have to capitalize on them and we have to get off this stalemate that’s going on in Springfield.”

Brady explained a six month budget plan could be passed soon after the new year begins, and while it isn’t ideal, it creates time for lawmakers to create a full budget plan.

Patrick Baron can be reached at patrick.baron@cumulus.com.