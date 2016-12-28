Central Catholic & Olympia boys, UHigh girls advance in day two of Classic

By Nick McClintock

BLOOMINGTON- With day number two in the books at the 38th annual State Farm Holiday Classic, here is the rundown of all the local scores across the area. As always full scores and brackets can be found at TheClassic.org

SMALL SCHOOL BOYS (* marks consolation bracket game)

Tri Valley 40 – Champaign St. Thomas More 46 *

El Paso-Gridley 56 – Prairie Central 43*

Central Catholic 62 – Annawan 46

Olympia 53 – Aurora Christian 55

LARGE SCHOOL BOYS

Chatham Glenwood 30 – NCHS 44 *

UHigh 46 – Chicago North Lawndale 69

SMALL SCHOOL GIRLS

El Paso-Gridley 40 – St. Joseph-Ogden 46 *

LeRoy 32 – Champaign St. Thomas More 62 *

Prairie Central 31- Kankakee Bishop McNamara 38 *

LeRoy 28 – El Paso Gridley 29 **(5th Place Bracket)

Central Catholic 50 – Danville Schlarman 33

LARGE SCHOOL GIRLS

Bloomington 53 – Chicago St. Ignatius 57 *

Normal West 56 – Geneseo 60 *

Mahomet Seymour 39 – NCHS 67*

Normal West 26 – Bloomington 51 ** (5th Place Bracket)

Springfield 44 – UHigh 57