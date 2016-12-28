Afni adding jobs through new web chat service

By Greg Halbleib

BLOOMINGTON – Afni is adding 150 jobs to its contact center operations in Bloomington, mostly for customer service web chats.

Afni said in a statement that many people now go to company websites for help, and many prefer a quick online chat instead of a telephone conversation. The web chat service is a first for the company, which specializes in outsourced customer call center services as well as collections and subrogation.

Afni employs 700 people in Bloomington with most working at the operations center on Martin Luther King Junior Drive. Afni is planning two hiring open houses at that facility from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, January 4 and 9 to noon on Saturday, January 7.

The company says it is also hiring for other positions. Applications are also taken online at afnicareers.com.

