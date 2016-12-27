Salvation Army beats Red Kettle goal, still needs mail appeal donations

By Adam Studzinski

BLOOMINGTON – The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign surpassed its $240,000 goal over the Christmas weekend.

The group was able to raise $251,301 during the annual campaign.

“As we reported going into that final week, we were a little behind because the weather had been so cold and icy,” said Development Director Angie Fulton. “So just thanks to the community and everybody who supported it. We couldn’t have done it without you guys.”

But Fulton added the overall Christmas campaign, which includes the mail-in appeal, is a bit behind.

“We still collect donations through the end of the year. Any gift that comes in designated ‘Christmas’ will count towards our goal,” said Fulton. “We’re hoping to get there, but we’re got a ways to go.”

As of Tuesday, the Salvation Army had raised $436,255 towards their $490,000 goal. Donations can be made online at sabloomington.org.

