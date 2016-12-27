Obituaries: JoAnne Myers

JoAnne E. Myers, 91, Fairbury, died at 8:55 am Monday, December 26, 2016 at Fairview Haven Retirement Community, Fairbury.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am Friday, December 30, 2016 at the First United Methodist Church, Fairbury with Pastor Ann Champion officiating. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery, Fairbury.

Visitation will be 3:00 to 6:00 pm Thursday, December 29, 2016 at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury and 9:30 to 10:15 am Friday at the church. The family suggests memorials be made to the First United Methodist Church, Fairbury; Fairview Haven Serenity Villa Memory Support Unit, Fairbury or a charity of the donor’s choice.

JoAnne was born November 2, 1925 in Fairbury the daughter of Phillip and Gladys Meeker Thompson. She married George S. Myers on March 14, 1948 in Fairbury. He died on July 3, 2014.

Surviving are three children, Georgia (Clark) Wilkinson, Camargo; Greg (Sue) Myers and Jeff Myers, both of Fairbury. Five grandchildren, Amber (Tony) Stenger, Groveland; Derek (Annie) Wilkinson, Naperville; Nathan (Kristy) Myers, Terre Haute, IN; Jason (Jen) Myers, Cary; and Ryan (Tiffany) Myers, Fairbury. Seven great grandsons, Sean Stenger, Nicholas and Michael Wilkinson, Holden, Cavinder, Lincoln and Owen Myers. One sister, Phyllis Runyon, Fairbury.

She is preceded in death by her parents, one brother, John Thompson, and sister, Marilyn Rice.

JoAnne graduated from Fairbury-Cropsey High School in 1944. She worked as a secretary/bookkeeper in Fairbury before her marriage. She and George farmed south of Fairbury for many years. She belonged to the Charity Home Rebekah IOOF Lodge #112 where she held several positions, and was involved in numerous other organizations.

JoAnne was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Fairbury and United Methodist Women. She loved the Chicago Cubs and attending local sports events. JoAnne loved her family dearly and always looked forward to birthday and holiday celebrations.

The family is very grateful for the care JoAnne received from the staff at Fairview Haven Retirement Community.

