Local teams shine in opening of State Farm Holiday Classic

By Nick McClintock

BLOOMINGTON- Tuesday marked the 38th annual boys State Farm Holiday Classic, and the 20th annual girls Classic. Here are the scores of the local schools after day one of the tournament. Full scores and brackets can be found at Theclassic.org.

SMALL SCHOOL GIRLS

Central Catholic 64 – Peoria Christian 60

Rock Falls 53 – El Paso – Gridley 29

Prairie Central 57 – Rockford Lutheran 33

Camp Point Central 64 – LeRoy 15

SMALL SCHOOL BOYS

Annawan Wethersfield 57 – Prairie Central 36

Central Catholic 69 – El Paso – Gridley 42 – Interview with Head Coach Jason Welch

Olympia 53 – Tri Valley 40- Interview with Head Coach Doug Yoder

LARGE SCHOOL GIRLS

Springfield 73 – Bloomington 59

UHigh 49 – Chicago St. Ignatius 42

Normal West 62 – Morton 59

NCHS 44 – Rochester 58

LARGE SCHOOL BOYS

UHigh 61 – Rockford Lutheran 60

NCHS 43 – Joliet 50- Interview with Head Coach Dave Witzig