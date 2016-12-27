Local teams shine in opening of State Farm Holiday Classic

By Nick McClintock
BLOOMINGTON- Tuesday marked the 38th annual boys State Farm Holiday Classic, and the 20th annual girls Classic. Here are the scores of the local schools after day one of the tournament. Full scores and brackets can be found at Theclassic.org.
SMALL SCHOOL GIRLS
Central Catholic 64 – Peoria Christian 60
Rock Falls 53 – El Paso – Gridley 29
Prairie Central 57 – Rockford Lutheran 33
Camp Point Central 64 – LeRoy 15
SMALL SCHOOL BOYS
Annawan Wethersfield 57 – Prairie Central 36
Central Catholic 69 – El Paso – Gridley 42 – Interview with Head Coach Jason Welch
Olympia 53 – Tri Valley 40- Interview with Head Coach Doug Yoder
LARGE SCHOOL GIRLS
Springfield 73 – Bloomington 59
UHigh 49 – Chicago St. Ignatius 42
Normal West 62 – Morton 59
NCHS 44 – Rochester 58
LARGE SCHOOL BOYS
UHigh 61 – Rockford Lutheran 60
NCHS 43 – Joliet 50- Interview with Head Coach Dave Witzig