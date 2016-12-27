Bloomington plumbing business continues tradition of donating

By Patrick Baron

BLOOMINGTON – ‘Tis the season to give, and at Mike Williams Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning, they take giving quite seriously.

This month, the company is working with twenty local nonprofit organizations and providing each with $100 for the number of working days over the course of the month, as Customer Care Manager for Mike Williams Mary Turnbull explained.

“What we did is we took twenty charities, and there’s approximately twenty working days in the month, and we decided to give $100 per charity for the twenty days in December,” said Turnbull. “That made it a $2,000 donation overall for the month of December.”

Turnbull explained that while the usual contest during the year provides $1,000 to one charity per month, working with so many nonprofits in December is a rewarding feeling.

“It actually generates a lot more awareness for the communities and also ourselves,” said Turnbull. “Even though it’s a relatively small donation, everybody is really appreciative and grateful and thankful for everything. It feels very good to be able to touch so many different organizations in the community.”

Turnbull said if any local charities or nonprofits would like to take part in the contests and donations, they only need to contact Mike Williams Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning.

