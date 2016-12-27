B-N Police Blotter: Mon. Dec. 26, 2016

Posted on

By WJBC Staff

A look at reported offenses in Bloomington, Normal and on the Illinois State University campus. Reports do not indicate confirmed offenses.

Mon. Dec. 26, 2016

City of Bloomington has yet to post activity

Town of Normal

Call Time Date Officer Type Report Location / Block Address Disposition Type

23:36 12/26/2016 969 E 18196 20XX TOWANDA DOMESTIC DISPUTE
16:19 12/26/2016 924 E 18186 8XX GREGORY ALL OTHER DISORDERLY CONDUCT
16:19 12/26/2016 924 E 18186 8XX GREGORY AGGRAVATED BATTERY
15:26 12/26/2016 954 E 18184 3XX S VETERANS PKWY RETAIL THEFT
15:04 12/26/2016 945 A 1558 PIPELINE – I55 10-50 DAMAGE – STREET
13:29 12/26/2016 481 A 1557 4XX S MAIN 10-50 DAMAGE – STREET
11:48 12/26/2016 481 E 18173 9XX MARKET DOMESTIC BATTERY
11:34 12/26/2016 632 E 18172 5XX BROADWAY ROOM OTHER SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY
10:45 12/26/2016 632 E 18170 4XX GREENBRIAR DOMESTIC BATTERY
10:26 12/26/2016 109 E 18175 7XX ANGELA INVESTIGATE DEAD BODY
08:15 12/26/2016 481 E 18167 BROADWAY – NORTH SUSPENDED, REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE

 

Blogs

WJBC Forum: Giving season

I know that it is the giving season because each day my mail box is full of requests to give to the ever growing number of charities.