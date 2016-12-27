B-N Police Blotter: Mon. Dec. 26, 2016

By WJBC Staff
A look at reported offenses in Bloomington, Normal and on the Illinois State University campus. Reports do not indicate confirmed offenses.
Mon. Dec. 26, 2016
City of Bloomington has yet to post activity
Town of Normal
Call Time Date Officer Type Report Location / Block Address Disposition Type
|23:36
|12/26/2016
|969
|E
|18196
|20XX TOWANDA
|DOMESTIC DISPUTE
|16:19
|12/26/2016
|924
|E
|18186
|8XX GREGORY
|ALL OTHER DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|16:19
|12/26/2016
|924
|E
|18186
|8XX GREGORY
|AGGRAVATED BATTERY
|15:26
|12/26/2016
|954
|E
|18184
|3XX S VETERANS PKWY
|RETAIL THEFT
|15:04
|12/26/2016
|945
|A
|1558
|PIPELINE – I55
|10-50 DAMAGE – STREET
|13:29
|12/26/2016
|481
|A
|1557
|4XX S MAIN
|10-50 DAMAGE – STREET
|11:48
|12/26/2016
|481
|E
|18173
|9XX MARKET
|DOMESTIC BATTERY
|11:34
|12/26/2016
|632
|E
|18172
|5XX BROADWAY ROOM
|OTHER SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY
|10:45
|12/26/2016
|632
|E
|18170
|4XX GREENBRIAR
|DOMESTIC BATTERY
|10:26
|12/26/2016
|109
|E
|18175
|7XX ANGELA
|INVESTIGATE DEAD BODY
|08:15
|12/26/2016
|481
|E
|18167
|BROADWAY – NORTH
|SUSPENDED, REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE