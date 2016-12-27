Accused murderer’s trial date pushed back

By Adam Studzinski

EUREKA – A Bloomington woman’s murder trial is being delayed so her defense team can have more time to prepare.

Sarah Mellor, 30, pleaded not guilty earlier this year to first-degree murder in the death of her husband, Mark Mellor, 31. Mark Mellor died from a stab wound at a Woodford County campground near Carlock.

Sarah Mellor’s defense attorney asked Judge Michael Stroh for a continuance Tuesday in order to have time to review documents related to the case.

She is next scheduled to appear in court again on Jan. 24. Her new trial date is March 13.

