Suzi Davis’ son calls mother ‘brightest spot’ in life

By Adam Studzinski

BLOOMINGTON – Suzi Davis, the founder of Suzi Davis Travel, died last week at the age of 77.

Davis opened her travel company in 1972 and eventually would open the Suzi Davis Travel Careers School. She sold her business and retired in 2001.

Her son, Tim Davis, told WJBC’s Susan Saunders there was never a question he would grow up to follow in her footsteps.

“She’s just the brightest spot in my life. Always was, always will be,” said Tim Davis. “I couldn’t have been any luckier to have a mom and to have a leader and someone that I could try to be more like in my life.

“She’d want to thank everybody; all the clients, all the customers she had for all those great trips and great memories that we talk about travel creating for people.”

Suzi Davis helped organize some of the first WJBC Great Escapes. Tim Davis added his mother’s favorite place to travel was probably Hawaii.

Adam Studzinski can be reached at adam.studzinski@cumulus.com.