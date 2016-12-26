Rep. Davis weighs in on Trump’s cabinet

By Illinois Radio Network

SPRINGFIELD – As President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office in less than a month, the country is examining his cabinet choices.

While Trump has yet to choose an Agriculture Secretary, Congressman Rodney Davis (R-Taylorville) explained Trump has a number of strong, bipartisan choices in front of him.

“I saw a story this week that Senator Heidi Heitkamp, a Democrat from North Dakota, was the leading contender,” said Davis. “I’ve never met her, but there’s no more bipartisan place than the Department of Agriculture and working with our House Agriculture Committee.”

In addition to Heitkamp, Trump is reportedly considering former Texas Agriculture Commissioner Susan Combs, former Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue, Mebrasks cattleman Charles Herbster, current Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller, and Idaho Governor Butch Otter for the position. While some are suggesting that Trump’s cabinet is filled with inexperienced individuals, Davis remained confident in Trump’s choices.

“We hear all this talk about national security, that Trump’s surrounding himself with people who are inexperienced. That is just not the case,” said Davis. “Mike Pompeo, one of my colleagues of Texas, is going to be the next CIA Director. This is a solid choice.”

Trump’s cabinet will be finalized prior to Inauguration Day on Jaunary 22.