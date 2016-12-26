Obituaries: Stevenson, Ruch

Corinne Stevenson

Corinne J. Stevenson, 66 of Armington, Illinois, passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at 11:35 p.m. in Bloomington with her family by her side. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Cremation rites will be accorded.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.

Corinne was born on March 8, 1950 in Lawrence, Massachusetts the daughter of Helen Coolidge. She married James Stevenson on December 21, 1985 in Bloomington.

She is survived by her husband Jim their children; Tricia (Josh) Lipscomb of Bloomington, Martin (Marta) Stevenson of Normal, Kathy (Donald) Smith-Myles of Aurora, IL, Stacy (Alfredo) Reyes of Bloomington, Tonya Stevenson of Bloomington, Timothy (Stacy) Stevenson of Bloomington, Jim (Amy) Smith of Minier and John Smith of Bloomington. She is also survived by several grandchildren and great grandchildren along with 5 brothers and sisters.

She was preceded by her mother and 1 granddaughter.

She is of the Christian Faith and she loved taking walks.

Corrine was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed.

Online condolences may be made to www.calvertmemorial.com.

William E. Ruch Sr.

William E. Ruch Sr., 85 of Bloomington, passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2016 at 5:00pm at his home.

A private celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Cremation rites will be accorded.

Memorials may be made to the Bloomington VFW Post 454.

Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington, Illinois is in charge of arrangements.

He is survived by his 9 children, several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Online condolences may be made to www.beckmemorial.com.